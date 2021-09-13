Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Takes Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,553 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mitek Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Mitek Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mitek Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of MITK opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.02 million, a PE ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

