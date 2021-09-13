Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $205,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OMP opened at $20.51 on Monday. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.