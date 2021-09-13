Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 253,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 92,617 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 327,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 82,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $50.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 125.95 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $524,990. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

