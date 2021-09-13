Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 298 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,168 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after acquiring an additional 255,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,021,000 after acquiring an additional 249,874 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $95.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

