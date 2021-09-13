TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $275.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.67.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $225.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.04. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $146.50 and a 1 year high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.