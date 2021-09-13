Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

Shares of TOELY stock opened at $124.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.85. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $125.95.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho downgraded Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.