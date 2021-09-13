Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWM shares. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

TWM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$451.27 million and a PE ratio of 6.55. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.46.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$369.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

