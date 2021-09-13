Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.8% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,784,996. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.