Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.99. 147,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271,899. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

