Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 539.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,336 shares of company stock worth $3,313,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.21. 9,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.60. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

