Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.03. 385,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905,307. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

