Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,226,000 after buying an additional 286,228 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after buying an additional 281,924 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,116,000 after buying an additional 224,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $2.61 on Monday, hitting $194.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

