TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $326.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.93. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,996 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,527 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 99.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

