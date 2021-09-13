The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Trading Down 7.1%

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.03 and last traded at $47.03. 607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $603.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The York Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The York Water by 7,118.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The York Water during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in The York Water by 127.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in The York Water by 104,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

