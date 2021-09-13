The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $184.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.43.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

