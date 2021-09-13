The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.65. 184,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547,389. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

