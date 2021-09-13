The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Middleby by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in The Middleby by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Middleby by 89.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 5.4% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of MIDD opened at $174.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.57. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.