The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $44.00 at MKM Partners

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price upped by analysts at MKM Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.37.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 335,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after acquiring an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,296,000 after acquiring an additional 557,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

