The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot stock opened at $331.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

