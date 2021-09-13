The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Position Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after buying an additional 9,101,216 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $62,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after buying an additional 3,373,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after buying an additional 1,764,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,624,000 after buying an additional 1,407,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $15.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.