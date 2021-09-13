The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Origin Materials has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 257.95, a current ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $4.90. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Materials will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Origin Materials news, CEO Richard J. Riley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Richardson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $398,700. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

