The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
GUT stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $8.30.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.