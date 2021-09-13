The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of GCV stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.17% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

