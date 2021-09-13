The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target Raised to C$120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.40.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$107.99 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of C$67.16 and a twelve month high of C$109.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total transaction of C$361,838.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,834,039.69. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total transaction of C$6,272,540.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,639 shares in the company, valued at C$10,493,202.19. Insiders have sold a total of 94,861 shares of company stock worth $7,812,882 over the last ninety days.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

