The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target Raised to C$120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.40.
Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$107.99 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of C$67.16 and a twelve month high of C$109.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.84.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
