The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Stephens

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.61.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.