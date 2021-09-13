The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce earnings of $3.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.89 and the lowest is $2.58. The Children’s Place reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $12.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

In other The Children’s Place news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,547 over the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period.

About The Children's Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

