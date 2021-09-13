The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $564.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $695.00 to $564.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $846.19.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $542.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $972.62. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $510.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total value of $2,433,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $17,468,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,469,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after buying an additional 41,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

