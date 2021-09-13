The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by DBS Vickers

The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.10 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Bank of East Asia in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BKEAY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

