The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,322 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 38,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $23.73 on Monday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.45.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

