Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,680 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,209 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 797,800 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $55,889,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after buying an additional 563,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,961,000 after purchasing an additional 417,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $22,545,000.

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $56.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

