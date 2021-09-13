Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $50.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.40.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after buying an additional 121,822 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth $367,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Teradata by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after purchasing an additional 79,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradata by 57.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 368,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 135,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradata by 17.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 53,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.