Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $51.11 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

