Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Up 7.3%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price was up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 96,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,807,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TELL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 564,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Tellurian by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 341.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150,055 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.