Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 275,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.26% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $32,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

