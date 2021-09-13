Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded at Barclays

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.20 million. Analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

