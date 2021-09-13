Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TCS. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tecsys to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Tecsys alerts:

TSE:TCS opened at C$58.07 on Friday. Tecsys has a one year low of C$27.32 and a one year high of C$66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$842.31 million and a P/E ratio of 136.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.54.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$32.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.