Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 78.5% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 264,150 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,175,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 246.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $86.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.45. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

