Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,015 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Relic were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New Relic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $76.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.90. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

