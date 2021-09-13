Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $490,000 Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Navient were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Navient by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

