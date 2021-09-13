Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $471,000 Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UniFirst were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in UniFirst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in UniFirst by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNF opened at $224.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $160.70 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.30.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

