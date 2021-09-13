Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

NYSE JBGS opened at $29.35 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.