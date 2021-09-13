Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WD-40 were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 89.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

WDFC opened at $231.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $183.55 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

