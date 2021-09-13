TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Decreased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

