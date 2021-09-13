TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised TDK from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

TDK stock opened at $114.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TDK has a 1-year low of $101.75 and a 1-year high of $175.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.19.

TDK’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 28th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 28th.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TDK will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

