TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 11,861 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

