TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives $41.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCRR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCRR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,493. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

