Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 9.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Target by 3.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 170,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $243.63. 42,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,878. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $146.45 and a 12 month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

