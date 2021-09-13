Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after buying an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after buying an additional 246,014 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Truist increased their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

