Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in Apple by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 23,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 548,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average of $134.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

