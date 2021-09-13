Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 7.7%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.44. 4,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 845,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 93,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $1,593,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,039,694 shares of company stock valued at $52,784,040. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after buying an additional 1,243,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after buying an additional 1,196,009 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after buying an additional 977,468 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,716,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Talos Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after buying an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

